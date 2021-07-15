Health Wright Products Launches Project 150 And Makes One Million Dollar Promise To Employees

CLACKAMAS, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Wright Products (HWP), the largest dietary supplement capsule manufacturer, announced the launch of Project 150. HWP provides quality, service and value through its expertise and focus, specializing in probiotics and digestive enzyme products. HWP has installed pharmaceutical grade equipment and high-speed blister packaging machines, added encapsulation suites, expanded blending and updated packaging lines as part of its ongoing expansion. HWP has set its next goal of manufacturing over 3 billion capsules and generating more than $150 million in annual revenue. Once the company reaches its goal of $150 million over a 12-month period, $1,000,000 will be distributed among all full-time employees who have been with the company for at least one year.

"In 1995, Lisa and I formed Health Wright Products with a single goal - encapsulating excellence," said Health Wright Products Co-Founder Mark Wright. "With 26 years of dedicated quality, service and value, we have become the largest capsule manufacturer in the supplement industry, and we are pleased to be able to support the team who will help us achieve our next goal of $150 million in annual revenue."

All full-time employees will receive $1,000 for each year of service up to 5 years or $5,000. All current 200+ employees are immediately eligible and new hires become eligible 12 months from their hire date.

"Project 150, and the accompanying Million Dollar Promise, is meant to inspire and celebrate our current and future employees," said HWP CEO Scott Steinford. "We have made a relentless commitment to excellence, and we are excited to create new job opportunities and provide billions of capsules to better the health of individuals all over the world through this initiative."

Learn more at HealthWrightProducts.com and TheProject150promise.com.

About Health Wright ProductsFounded in 1995, Health Wright Products (HWP) is privately held and is the largest and one of the most respected manufactures of encapsulated dietary supplements and nutritional products in the United States. HWP produces thousands of unique and complex formulas for some of the industry's most trusted and innovative brands. HWP infuses quality into every capsule from analyzing raw materials to final product inspection and storage. Learn more at HealthWrightProducts.com.

Media Contact: Traci Kantowski, Trust Transparency Center for Health Wright Products +1 (331) 806-3864 / 314518@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-wright-products-launches-project-150-and-makes-one-million-dollar-promise-to-employees-301334676.html

SOURCE Health Wright Products