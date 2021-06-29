Health Wizz Co-Founder, Dr. Nitin Desai, To Assist And Advise Ehave On Mental Health Analytical Platforms

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the "Company"), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced today Dr. Nitin Desai consented to join the Company's Medical Advisory Board. As a member of Ehave's Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Desai's main responsibilities will be to assist and advise the Company on human trials for its cognitive and psychedelic opportunities, as well as assist and advise the Company on mental health analytical platforms.

Dr. Nitin Desai is a Fayetteville, North Carolina based physician and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of Health Wizz, a Digital Healthcare IT venture focused on FHIR interoperability and employee wellness. Dr. Desai also launched COVID PreCheck to assist in reopening the USA during the 2020 COVID pandemic. COVID PreCheck creates safe spaces with a software solution for employees and the workplace. In addition to serving his community for 25 years in private practice specializing in internal medicine, Dr. Desai is also a Senior Aviation Medical Examiner for the FAA. Dr. Desai brings to Ehave the ability to visualize opportunities and execute creative strategic solutions, while developing deep networks and relationships within the industry.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. said, "We are extremely fortunate to include industry veteran Dr. Nitin Desai, as member of our Advisory Board. Research in the area of mental health has been Dr. Nitin Desai's passion. We look forward to his expertise as we expand our mental health analytical platform and enter clinical trials. The journey to next-level business growth for Ehave includes adding key advisors."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

