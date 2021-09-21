Health Union To Reveal New Data At Digital Pharma East: Social Health Has Forever Reinvented The Patient Journey

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging insights from a recent survey of people living with chronic health conditions, as well as patient and pharma perspectives, Health Union will explore the pharma industry's opportunity in the new social health patient journey during a panel presentation at the 2021 Digital Pharma East conference. The half-hour presentation, titled "Social Health: Pharma's New Patient Journey," will begin at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The presentation will be led by Jack Barrette, Health Union's chief innovation officer and former CEO of WEGO Health. The presentation will define the social health phenomenon, its transformational impact on the patient journey and the role it can play in pharma marketing.

Barrette will be joined on stage by AtopicDermatitis.net patient advocate and influencer Raelle Brown , who will discuss the role of dynamic social health connections for her and for the patient communities she leads. The presentation will also feature perspectives from a top-five pharma company marketing professional, bringing industry perspectives about the challenges brands face and the benefits of embracing social health.

The speakers will reveal findings from a new Health Union survey of 2,371 people living with chronic health conditions that describe the ways in which the patient journey, as well as the pharma industry's role in it, has been reinvented due to the interaction and engagement with constantly changing social and digital resources. For example, 95% of respondents - all living with chronic health conditions - said they use online social resources for health reasons; furthermore, three-fourths said they use these resources at critical inflection points in their new patient journey.

In addition to the panel presentation, Health Union will have a presence in the conference's exhibition area. Attendees can visit Health Union at its booth in the exhibition area to continue the conversation about the industry's opportunity in the new social health patient journey.

Digital Pharma East, the largest and most innovative digital marketing event for the life sciences community, will run from Sept. 28-30. The conference will provide a cross-section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma and biotech companies, while also providing a deep dive into HCP marketing, patient solutions, data science and analytics, omnichannel engagement and digital health for pharma.

