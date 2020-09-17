Health System Survey Shows Lack Of Ownership Over Provider Data As It Highlights Its Importance

Study shows that 63% of respondents believe designating ownership of provider data will improve care coordination, yet only 18% of organizations report having a dedicated data governance department

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Health Care business of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has announced the results of a survey designed to identify provider data governance decision-makers in provider organizations and understand data governance challenges and their impact on operational efficiency. The survey shows that while provider data integrity is vital for efficient care coordination, the lack of a designated department responsible for this information serves as a barrier to its effective use.

Information on a provider's location, specialty, contact information and availability is essential for care coordination throughout the healthcare system. Common errors range from unlisted locations and contact details to whether a provider accepts new patients. The COVID-19 crisis has made the need for accurate provider information more apparent as increased patient volumes require intense and well-coordinated care.

The results of the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care survey, conducted in collaboration with Xtelligent Healthcare Media, show the following:

1. 73 percent of survey respondents from various departments reported job roles directly tied to governing provider data. The departments include Information Technology (IT), Information Systems (IS), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Health Information Management, Population Health and Care Coordination.

IT department was the most common owner of this information, cited by 38 percent; followed by IS department, cited by 35 percent; and EHR, cited by 34 percent. Only 18 percent indicated having a dedicated data governance department in charge of provider information.

46 percent of all respondents identified the lack of a single department or role responsible for provider data governance as the major challenge currently facing their organizations.

2. 63 percent of respondents believe that provider data governance helps improve care coordination and 53 percent believe it helps improve data integrity.

3. Lack of resources to support proper data governance was the second biggest challenge organizations face, according to 44 percent of all respondents.

"Ensuring accuracy and integrity of provider data will reduce pressure on providers and promote better patient care during a time when patient intake is guaranteed to increase," said Josh Schoeller, chief executive officer of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Health Care. "Having accurate, up-to-date provider details across the healthcare enterprise has positive implications for patient care and organizational efficiency, and the results of our survey highlight the urgency of developing a cohesive strategy for provider data governance."

The survey results are based on over 100 qualified responses from organizations across the industry, including independent hospitals, teaching hospitals, independent physician groups, and federally qualified health centers. The complete survey results report is available for a free download. [ Download survey results.]

