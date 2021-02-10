Health Sciences Corporation Targets Reverse Merger For Enterprise Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sciences Corporation (IWKS) today announced plans to pursue a reverse merger once a suitable partner is identified. The company hopes to leverage its broad leadership experience and track-record of value-creation to attract a profitable merger partner, creating a platform for future organic and acquisition-related expansion. The Company, a leading global supplier of medical, dental and veterinary products and trading publicly since 1983, now operates as a public shell.

With broad healthcare and medical experience, including Pharmacy Management, Contract Rehabilitation, Specialty Pharmacy, Pharmacoeconomics, Infection Control, Diagnostic Laboratory, Medical Devices, Medical, Dental and Veterinary Imaging and Drug Development, the Company is considering a variety of potential healthcare and medical platforms.

Prospective partner benefits could potentially include; flexible liquidity, favorable enterprise valuation, access to public capital for growth and M&A and favorable carry-forward tax offsets

The Company, currently trading with non-reporting status, intends to relist on an exchange when, and if, a suitable reverse merger transaction is completed. Additional information is available on our website at: https://healthsciencescorp.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information in this communication contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financials" and indications of the "Company's strategic plans or intentions" including "merger transaction plans", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred herein as forward-looking statements). Other than historical facts, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, i) the projected financial performance of the Company, ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder, iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures, iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including future M&A activity and global growth, v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects, vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, or otherwise under consideration, vii) renewal of the Company's material agreements and viii) future liquidity/capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors and partners the opportunity to understand management's beliefs/opinions regarding the future so that they may use them as one factor in evaluating an investment or transaction.

These statements are not guaranties of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks/uncertainties, which may cause actual future performance and results to differ materially from projections or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based upon what the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results/future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates/opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

