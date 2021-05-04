Health Monitor Wins Top International Creative Awards

MONTVALE, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Monitor Network, a leading provider of integrated marketing solutions that maximize biopharmaceutical/OTC brand growth and improve health outcomes, today announced that they have won a series of top awards in the preeminent Hermes Creative Awards competition. The company received numerous platinum and gold awards for their groundbreaking work in direct-to-patient marketing at the point of care. Their award-winning digital and print educational materials have impacted millions of patients suffering from conditions such as diabetes, HPV, IBD, severe asthma, heart attack, stroke, and dermatologic conditions. This marks consecutive years that the company has won platinum and gold awards in a competition that attracts over 6,000 submissions and celebrates the best in concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media.

Maria Lissandrello, Health Monitor's Chief Content Officer, commented, "This is a great accomplishment for us, not only because it acknowledges our stellar creative team but also because we are reaching millions of patients. We hope our content—which is validated by leading key opinion leaders and medical associations—is making a difference in people's everyday lives."

As pharmaceutical companies continue to face challenges in reaching patients and physicians, compelling, creative content at the point of care has become a leading tactic for driving patient compliance, disease state knowledge, and therapeutic brand awareness. With the ability to reach patients in over 200,000 healthcare professional offices, Health Monitor continues to lead the industry in some of the most influential content creation and appreciates the recognition of their innovative work.

About Health Monitor NetworkHealth Monitor is a nationally recognized leader in integrated, multi-channel, DTP marketing solutions for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. The company has the broadest network of physician offices with more than 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print products. We empower patients to engage in productive dialogue with their physicians through bespoke, educational content about disease states and specific therapies. Supported by strong partnerships with key opinion leaders and medical associations, our products offer credible, validated content that drives proactive patient action. For 38+ years, our unmatched expertise across a full spectrum of print and digital formats has enabled us to provide powerful solutions, resulting in consistent brand growth as measured by new prescriptions, continuation of therapy, and improved health outcomes.

Media Contact: Jenifer Slaw, Jenifer.Slaw@goodfuse.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-monitor-wins-top-international-creative-awards-301283535.html

SOURCE Health Monitor Network