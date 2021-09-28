Health Gorilla's Entrance To The Life Insurance Market Enables Insurers To Streamline And Scale The Way They Analyze Medical Records

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading aggregator of health data in the United States and Latin America, recently announced their entrance into the life insurance market.

Health Gorilla securely provides life insurance underwriters, re-insurers, and risk assessors with HIPAA-compliant, permission-based access to aggregated and normalized health data through its FHIR-based clinical data APIs , allowing insurers to expedite and scale the way they retrieve and analyze their customers' medical records.

The Health Gorilla platform offers a comprehensive master patient index and record locator service which matches available medical records to the appropriate person enabling insurers to improve operational efficiency, policyholder engagement, and customer satisfaction. Access to this data will also enhance their ability to create more informed risk assessments and streamline their underwriting workflows.

"We are confident that our aggregated clinical data will elevate the life insurance industry's ability to accurately assess their customers' risk and enhance their overall experience," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla.

Health Gorilla's entrance to the space will also benefit consumers by allowing them to leverage their existing medical records and enjoy a simplified application process compared to what they have experienced in the past. The need to acquire their medical records or have blood work done will be minimized by insurers having authorized access to up to date and actionable clinical health records.

Health Gorilla has gone through rigorous security certifications from government agencies and leading healthcare organizations and is SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, HIPAA-compliant , and independently audited on a routine basis. Before retrieving any medical records, each applicant must provide consent and validate their identity, ensuring that complete and accurate data is retrieved before being integrated into consumer portals, mobile apps, or underwriting workflows.

Health Gorilla's market entrance strategy includes attending the 2021 Insurtech Connect conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas October 4 - October 6. They will be located at booth 1111 and showcasing their FHIR-based data platform.

Stacy Gill, Health Gorilla's VP of Life Insurance Markets, will also be participating on the panel, Building a Healthy Relationship With Modern Consumer: Deliver Value & Evolve With Digital Engagement, on Tuesday, October 5th from 3:55 pm - 4:30 pm as part of Track 6.

"I feel energized and excited about the opportunity for us to make a difference in the lives of millions of people, by enabling insurers to cut the time and cost of protecting everyone," said Stacy Gill, "These are exciting times, and I look forward to doing my part to deliver innovative ways to connect the information our systems handle every single day with Americans' need to protect their families' future."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability platform that allows insurers to completely streamline and scale the way medical records are retrieved and analyzed. Through the Health Gorilla platform, insurers leverage structured, complete medical records into their internal solutions to inform risk assessments, streamline underwriting workflows, and enhance the policyholder experience. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

