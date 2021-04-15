Health Gorilla And Triple-S Enter Strategic Collaboration To Power Payer Data Exchange

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, and Triple-S, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and the largest health insurance company in Puerto Rico, today announced a...

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, and Triple-S, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and the largest health insurance company in Puerto Rico, today announced a strategic collaboration to achieve bi-directional access to clinical data to improve quality, reduce costs, and improve the member experience.

Triple-S manages care for nearly 1 million members in Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and the US Virgin Islands through a broad portfolio of managed care products in the Commercial, Government Health Plan, and Medicare Advantage markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield brand. Through this partnership, Triple-S will deploy Health Gorilla's interoperability platform and related payer API solutions to 1) make data easily available to providers and patients through their authorized applications, and 2) retrieve comprehensive clinical data including events such as patient admissions or discharges, health care records, laboratory results, radiology results, and encounter data from EHR/EMR systems to remove barriers to care collaboration, information, and quality.

By leveraging Health Gorilla's technology, Triple-S can apply structured health data to improve the patient experience, gain better visibility into the care delivered across its network, and reduce the administrative burden on providers by automating data access.

"We're absolutely thrilled to work with Triple-S to help streamline clinical data access and support payer compliance with new CMS regulations," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer ad Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "Our technology platform and APIs make it easy and efficient to retrieve and share data through a single FHIR endpoint, modernizing the way that payers manage quality and cost."

"We embarked on a multi-year strategic partnership with Health Gorilla to collect and share clinical data using modern, FHIR-based methods," said Pedro Aponte Gil De Lamadrid, Chief Information Officer of Triple-S. "Clinical data interoperability has become a central solution to maximize quality and minimize cost across our network. We look forward to deploying Health Gorilla to better serve our patients and providers."

The technology implementation began in March 2021, which includes integrations across Triple-S participating providers, authorized developers, and diagnostic vendors. Health Gorilla is currently the largest provider of interoperability solutions in Puerto Rico through partnerships with the island's leading health systems, health IT developers, and government organizations.

About Health GorillaFounded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem - patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs - to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade patient identity matching, an unparalleled patient index, and best-in-class security, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any other clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

