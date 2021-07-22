Health Gorilla And My One Medical Source Partner To Expand Access To Lab Data And Collection Sites

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WESTLAKE, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in national clinical interoperability, and My One Medical Source (MOMS), a platform as a service solution that connects labs, patients, and employers with skilled...

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WESTLAKE, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in national clinical interoperability, and My One Medical Source (MOMS), a platform as a service solution that connects labs, patients, and employers with skilled labor to perform lab collection, have announced a partnership that enables data exchange capabilities within the Health Gorilla platform. MOMS uses Health Gorilla's Lab Network FHIR API and platform to power a bi-directional exchange of clinical data and a seamless process of placing lab orders for patients. This provides affiliated labs with the necessary access to patient lab data - making essential lab testing easier to access for patients nationwide.

Through this partnership, MOMS makes it possible for labs in the Health Gorilla network to connect to labor in markets they desire through the MOMS MAP: Medical Access Point Network. This provides participating labs with a compliant method of expanding their reach by establishing more collection sites for providers who do not draw specimens in their office.

Through the Health Gorilla platform, users can easily order diagnostic tests from any connected lab in the network, which includes large national vendors, health system reference labs, local and regional labs, and specialty labs. Results are then received electronically in a structured format and can be easily incorporated into a patient chart or 3rd party system, eliminating time spent on traditional paper-based workflows.

"After evaluating several solutions, we determined that partnering with Health Gorilla was the right choice," said Brad Seybert, President and Founder at My One Medical Source (MOMS). "Health Gorilla's broad network of labs and their extensive platform of bi-directional FHIR APIs make them the market leader in our space and a natural partner for MOMS. Their mission and goals are aligned with ours and we have already seen how their technology helps us to achieve our goal of being the go-to resource for patients' diagnostics and lab collection needs."

To date, MOMS has connected 12 labs to their network, with 160 active locations in 20 of the top 25 markets in the U.S., with additional expansion underway.

"We are proud of our partnership with My One Medical Source," said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "It is exciting to see an ever-expanding footprint of FHIR-based APIs accessing patient data. MOMS is a great partner in our mission to empower patients and providers with complete access to health data. We are excited about the potential of this relationship to expand the critical exchange of diagnostic data and leave the partnership well positioned to embrace the national Trusted Exchange Framework Common Agreement (TEFCA) strategy in the near term."

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability platform that enables the entire healthcare ecosystem - digital health solutions, payers, providers, patients, and diagnostic facilities - to seamlessly exchange health data. With FHIR-based clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, a nationwide Master Patient Index and Record Locator Service, the Health Gorilla platform makes it easy for providers to bi-directionally exchange their patients' information with other organizations. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla powers health care organizations around the world, helping them deliver high quality value-based care. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

About My One Medical Source® (MOMS)

My One Medical Source is committed to providing a more compliant, convenient, easy to use, easy to access resource for those seeking a better experience in navigating the most commonly requested services and information needed in healthcare. By building a national network, MAP: Medical Access Points™, of medical access points, MOMS connects those who need testing with the labor that is trained to collect the required sample for their testing needs. For additional information, please visit myonemedicalsource.com.

