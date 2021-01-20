Health Dimensions Group To Manage Senior Living Community In Prospect Heights, IL

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Dimensions Group (HDG), a leading senior care and living management and consulting firm, is proud to announce the management, oversight, and repositioning of Brookdale Prospect Heights to Dimensions Living Prospect Heights.

HDG has extensive experience with day-to-day operations of skilled nursing, continuing care retirement, and assisted and independent living communities. Dimensions Living Prospect Heights is a distinguished continuum of care senior living community, providing assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation, and skilled nursing services.

HDG provides management and oversight for 38 senior care and living communities in eight states, serving more than 2,000 residents and overseeing more than 2,000 team members. In Illinois, HDG manages two additional senior care and living communities. The organization also provides consulting services in all 50 states.

"Dimensions Living Prospect Heights is the community of choice for seniors who are looking for an experience that goes above and beyond the status quo for senior living. Our commitment to our values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor are the driving force behind our actions," said Amber Rogotzke, president of HDG. "We are excited to partner with the community team members to serve our residents as we carry out our mission of making people's lives better."

Dimensions Living Prospect Heights offers exceptional care for all residents, ranging from assistance with daily activities to 24-7 skilled nursing care. A Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 5-star rated community, Dimensions Living Prospect Heights is located just a short drive from Chicago with beautiful views of the picturesque Rob Roy Golf Course. The warm and inviting community is an excellent choice for quality senior care and living.

About Dimensions Living Prospect Heights: For additional information about Dimensions Living Prospect Heights and its senior living options, call 847.797.2700 or visit www.dimensionsliving.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DimensionsLivingProspectHeights.

About Health Dimensions Group: Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is a leading consulting and management firm, providing services to post-acute, long-term care, and senior living providers, as well as hospitals and health systems across the nation. HDG has been serving health care organizations for more than 20 years with a firm commitment to its values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor. For additional information about HDG, visit www.healthdimensionsgroup.com, call 763.537.5700, or email info@hdgi1.com.

