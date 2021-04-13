Health Canada Now Authorizes Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) For Emergency Use In The Acute Treatment Of Adult Patients With Known Or Suspected COVID-19

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Covid-19 is an infectious disease that may lead to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and respiratory dysfunction (Liu 2017).

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Covid-19 is an infectious disease that may lead to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and respiratory dysfunction (Liu 2017). Science recognizes that Covid-19 ARDS' excessive mortality rates are due to the medical establishment's inability to resolve inflammatory responses, causing multi-organ failure (Kaniusas 2020).

Health Canada approves Dolphin VNS as 1st medical device to treat COVID-19 respiratory distress.

Dolphin Vagus Nerve Stimulation activates our Immune System The vagus nerve, the major nerve of the parasympathetic nervous system, controls our immune response to inflammation (Pavlov 2012), and pulmonary (breathing ) functioning (Chang 2015). Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulation has been proven in science to enhance the parasympathetic system ( Armstrong 2019), reducing lung inflammation (Kaniusas 2019) and pro-inflammatory cytokines to improve respiratory functioning (Tracey 2007).

With more than 1 million COVID-19 cases reported in Canada and our ICU medical system nearing capacity (due to COVID-19 Acute Respiratory Disorder), the country needs a safe, effective means to reduce the heavy societal costs of COVID-19 related respiratory distress within the hospital setting. Health Canada agrees the severity of COVID-19 ARDs can be only be reduced by enhancing parasympathetic vagal tone, and Dolphin VNS is currently the only device on the market able to perform this function.

Dolphin Vagal Stimulator COVID-19 Application Scenarios ::

PREVENTION: Dolphin may be applied to or by front line worker preventatively to reduce stress and improve immunity and reduce COVID-19 infections risk

Dolphin may be applied to or by front line worker preventatively to reduce stress and improve immunity and reduce COVID-19 infections risk ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS: Dolphin VNS can introduce this potentially lifesaving intervention into any hospital or clinical setting (applied in under 15 min/patient)

Dolphin VNS can introduce this potentially lifesaving intervention into any hospital or clinical setting (applied in under 15 min/patient) COVID-19 LONG HAUL RECOVERY:Dolphin may be applied to or by front line worker preventatively to reduce stress and improve immunity and reduce COVID-19 infections risk

Dolphin VNS is a safe clinical procedure and could be an effective treatment for ARDS originated by Covid-19 and similar viruses. Dolphin VNS enables the introduction of a potentially lifesaving intervention which can be safely administered by any health care professional or clinical staff with minimal training or supervision. Dolphin VNS can help our current crisis.

" 3rd COVID wave strains Ontario ICU's"

" Canada now surpasses USA COVID rate"

" Situation in Ontario ICUs looking dire "

Dolphin Vagal Stimulator kitThe Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) Kit comes with Dolphin device, protocol manual and instructions for easy application. Dolphin Vagal Nerve Stimulator (VNS) Kit retails for $749.00 and may be purchased directly on the company's website.

SOURCE Dolphin Neurostim