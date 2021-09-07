Health And Wellness Food Market 2020-2024|Surging Adoption Of Healthy Eating Habits To Boost Growth |17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market size is expected to grow by USD 1,299.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market size is expected to grow by USD 1,299.84 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024 market is expected to have Negative growth.

Download Sample PDF Now!

The increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs, surging incidences of chronic diseases, stress, and other adverse health conditions, and rising number of new product launches in the market are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as frequent product recalls, lack of cost transparency and value-based payments, and a high degree of disorganization, price instability, and a lack of skilled manpower might hinder the growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/health-and-wellness-market-industry-analysis

Health And Wellness Market: Product

By product, the market is segmented into beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, wellness tourism, fitness equipment, and preventive and personalized health. The beauty and personal care products segment held the largest market share in 2019 and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period.

Health And Wellness Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, the health and wellness market is segregated into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for health and wellness in the region.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports:

Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Wellness Tourism Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Corporate Wellness Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Companies Covered

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corp.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Danone SA

EVOLVE Brands LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

To know more about company insights, Get this Competitive Benchmarking Report

Health And Wellness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in health and wellness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the health and wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the health and wellness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the health and wellness market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Core Health and Fitness LLC

Danone SA

General Mills Inc .

. Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-and-wellness-food-market-2020-2024surging-adoption-of-healthy-eating-habits-to-boost-growth-17-000-technavio-research-reports-301369552.html

SOURCE Technavio