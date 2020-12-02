Health And Wellness During A Pandemic: New Partnership Launches First-Ever Virtual Unboxing Experience On December 10

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 pandemic has dramatically changed the way customers and companies interact, and the Virtual Wellness Unboxing Experience launching on December 10 will offer a revolutionary new opportunity for brands to connect with their core audiences. By marrying key elements of PR and influencer marketing with the excitement of virtual unboxing and sampling of healthier-for-us products, the Virtual Wellness Unboxing Experience is designed to inspire and educate consumers on how to make healthier choices seasonally as well as support brands and businesses along the way.

The opportunity to participate in the Virtual Wellness Unboxing Experience is open to consumers across the US and Canada who sign up on virtualwellnessexperience.com . Brands interested in being considered for inclusion in future boxes can register on the same website.

Prior to the December 10 event, a limited number of participants will be randomly selected to receive their own wellness boxes containing featured products valued at nearly $500. The virtual unboxing event, which will last approximately 45 minutes, will educate all participants about some of this season's must-have products for winter wellness, including:

SmartyPants Healthy Immunity Gummies: Easy-to-swallow supplements containing everything we need to support our immune systems during colder weather.

Kyo-Greens Sprouts Blend: A powdered drink mix containing a blend of sprouted superfoods, including spirulina, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds, to help keep our bodies strong and support our digestion.

Spiceology: A line of delicious spice blends unique in flavor and high in antioxidants.

Spoonk: An acupressure massage mat scientifically proven to reduce stress and help users sleep better after just 5 to 35 minutes of use each day.

Youtheory Collagen Powder: A collagen powder made from hydrolyzed collagen peptides--to restore collagen levels depleted by stress and help reduce the accompanying fine lines, wrinkles, and joint pain--as well as vitamin C, which is clinically proven to support our immune system.

FOCL CBD Chews & Drops: Orange cream, strawberry, and wild berry chews with 10mg of CBD as well as orange cream and mint drops with 1,000mg of CBD, which has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety by balancing our nervous system.

"As more people understand the importance of taking charge of their health, we will be shining the light on some amazing organic/natural foods and health/wellness companies, including women- and BIPOC-owned businesses, to educate and guide consumers in making healthier choices to support their overall health and wellness routine," said Andrea Donsky, founder of Naturally Savvy Inc, a leader in the organic and natural health and wellness space.

The Virtual Wellness Unboxing Experience is a collaboration between health and wellness experts, myWHY Agency, and Naturally Savvy. The featured products were hand-selected by an experienced powerhouse duo—Donsky, who is also a multiple-award-winning influencer, television personality, and health and wellness nutritionist, and Emerald-Jane Hunter, a four-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and founder of myWHY Agency, which has navigated several organic and natural food brand clients to surpass their marketing goals.

"As sampling events have been canceled, organic and natural food brands as well as health and wellness companies have faced significant limitations in connecting with consumers," said Hunter. " These virtual events are designed to help brands—often struggling with reduced marketing budgets—get products in front of their core audiences with far less overhead cost."

Hosted by Donsky, a series of seasonal virtual unboxing events will offer brands and consumers an innovative opportunity to connect, focus on healthy products, and share reactions and feedback in a non-competitive environment. Many brands have struggled to find meaningful ways to share new products, tips, and information through traditional marketing channels during the pandemic, and these virtual events will lean on key elements of familiar PR and influencer marketing to create new excitement for unboxing and sampling healthier-for-us products.

About Virtual Wellness UnboxingLaunching in 2020, the Virtual Wellness Unboxing Experience is a series of seasonal virtual events showcasing the best health and wellness products while also highlighting women- and BIPOC-owned small businesses. For more information on the virtual events, finding featured products, or signing up for the exclusive invitation list, visit virtualwellnessunboxing.com .

About Naturally Savvy IncEducating and empowering consumers to make healthier choices for the last 20 years, Naturally Savvy was founded by Andrea Donsky, RHN, and Randy Boyer, two female entrepreneurs with the mission to provide accurate and reliable information about healthy trends, products, and lifestyle choices. For more information, visit NaturallySavvy.com.

About myWHY Agency IncFounded by four-time Emmy Award-winning producer Emerald-Jane Hunter, myWHY is a black-owned, women-led integrated marketing and creative agency with a client list including organic/natural foods, BIPOC- and women-owned brands, entertainment, health and wellness, and nonprofit organizations. The agency also assists clients with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) compliance. For more information, visit mywhyagency.com.

Media Contact: Teresa Alagna 260470@email4pr.com 312.498.9593

