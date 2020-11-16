Health And Wellness Brand YouVeda Remains Primed For Growth In Spite Of A Lagging Economy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup YouVeda has chosen an ideal time to aggressively expand its online presence. The U.S.-based brand only began to operate three short years ago, and over the intervening time, it has managed to assemble a robust line of health and wellness products that are founded on natural remedies and deeply traditional Ayurvedic principles.

The company's philosophy is to create "products that honor Ayurvedic principles and provide real solutions," while its vision "is to create a healthier, happier world using the intelligence of Mother Nature." This deep respect both for the Earth and its customers has further positioned YouVeda to carve out a prominent space for itself in the health and wellness market in the months and years ahead. In an era marked by customer loyalty and corporate social responsibility, the startup has made its mark as a company that cares.

The ongoing pandemic provides a particularly unique opportunity for the young brand to reach an enormous potential audience with its message of health and hope. Consumers are rapidly abandoning traditional brick-and-mortar shopping behaviors as they attempt to quarantine and social distance. As an alternative, they're flocking into the e-commerce marketplace to make online purchases at an unprecedented rate. This naturally means any company that has managed to set up a steady and accessible e-commerce presence is primed to both survive and thrive, even in the midst of so much unpredictable and rapid transformation.

From its socially responsible, Earth-friendly priorities and customer-first focus to its rapidly expanding online presence, YouVeda is poised for success. The only question that remains is how that success will take shape as the future unfolds.

About YouVeda: YouVeda is a health and wellness brand that focuses on creating products that incorporate herbal supplements, essential oils, and Ayurvedic fundamentals into a holistic approach to overall health.

Company founder Gunny Sodhi quoted his father, a physician, who said that he could "count on one hand the number of people I have prescribed anti-anxiety/anti-depressant medications to." This goal of eschewing medical solutions in favor of natural remedies has been deeply ingrained into YouVeda's philosophy, with Mother Nature remaining the primary force behind all of the company's health and wellness solutions.

