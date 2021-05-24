Health & Wellness Companies, TerpNutrition & My-FitJournal, Team Up For Mental Health Awareness Month With NEW Bundle

PHOENIX, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It should not come as a surprise to any of you that May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month.

PHOENIX, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It should not come as a surprise to any of you that May is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. Two small businesses, TerpNutrition and My-FitJournal have teamed up to raise awareness and funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

TerpNutrition offers the benefits of full spectrum products to promote health & wellness while focusing on improving recovery for athletes. Motivated by the two herniated discs Megan Loda suffered with when she was 21, she and co-founder, Ben Pasquel founded TerpNutrition to provide and promote the benefits of full spectrum products for healing and recovery. This company offers a wide range of full spectrum products including fruit snacks, daily drops, and roll-on applicators to meet the variety of pain and inflammation applications.

My-FitJournal was created by twin sisters, Jessica and Jenn Giannina, to help fitness enthusiasts keep track of not only their workouts, but their mental and professional progress as well. These two found a solution for the CLASSIC yo-yo journal and wanted to share it with others. They created fitness and daily journals to help users stay accountable both physically and mentally.

This partnership has resulted in the creation of a Mental Health Bundle that is exclusively available on the TerpNutrition website. In this bundle, users will receive TerpNutrition's full spectrum Daily Fruit Snacks. These delicious vegan and gluten-free fruit snacks help with reducing stress and anxiety. These juicy treats include 3 flavors: sweet strawberry, mouth-watering watermelon, and lip-smacking lemon. Also included in the Mental Health Bundle is My-FitJournals' Daily Journal, which helps users track their daily to-do lists, as well as a daily gratitude section to help maintain a positive outlook on life. With this one of a kind bundle, both brands strive to help users physically, mentally, and emotionally.

In support of National Mental Health Awareness Month, TerpNutrition is donating 10% of all bundle orders to NAMI to raise awareness. The NAMI organization has publicly stated they will match any donation made up until May 31st.

Visit terpnutrition.com to purchase the coveted Mental Health Bundle today! You can also visit their website for more information on how to help raise awareness for NAMI during mental health awareness month.

Media Contact: John Wallace john@digitalsavantgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health--wellness-companies-terpnutrition--my-fitjournal-team-up-for-mental-health-awareness-month-with-new-bundle-301297525.html

SOURCE TerpNutrition, LLC