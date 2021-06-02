Health Action Council Shares Health Value Dashboard Results For Indiana

CLEVELAND, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Action Council, a not-for-profit organization representing mid and large-size employers, works on human and economic health through thought leadership, innovative services, and collaboration, releases findings on the 2019 Indiana Health Value Dashboard, a report created to track states' performance on population health outcomes and healthcare spending.

The report examines Indiana's rank and trend performance relative to other states on health value and the drivers of health, including access to care, healthcare system performance, public health and prevention, social and economic environment, and the physical environment. The findings reveal that Indiana ranks 42 out of 50 states, landing in the bottom quartile. This means that Hoosiers are less healthy and spend more on health care than people in most states.

"While Indiana's rankings are low, Health Action Council's objective is to help determine community-based initiatives that will improve the health of Indiana's citizens and build a sustainable workforce," said Kevin Gregory, Vice President, Business Solutions of Health Action Council. "We are conveners and connecters who help catalyze improvement at Health Action Council. We want to encourage and to motivate everyone in the state of Indiana who wants to create healthy communities to work together and improve population health."

A full report is here, and some key findings of the Health Value Dashboard reveal that tobacco use drives poor health.

"While there are many great initiatives underway in Indiana, Health Action Council engages in multi-stakeholder initiatives to create awareness and connectivity in the community where employees live, work, learn, and play," said Gregory.

Health Action Council will meet with stakeholders and thought leaders from around the state to review the new data. Gregory continued, "We want to expand the dialogue about what creates healthy communities where business can thrive by including socio- economic dynamics, the physical environment where we work and we live, adding more context to commonly discussed challenges of access to care and provider performance."

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-action-council-shares-health-value-dashboard-results-for-indiana-301304140.html

SOURCE Health Action Council