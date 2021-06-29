Healogics® Receives Accreditation From American Nurses Credentialing Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics®, the nation's leading provider of world-class wound care, is proud to announce its accreditation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The ANCC Accreditation Program identifies organizations that exhibit excellence in Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD). In order to be awarded accreditation, rigorous standards must be met for providing continuing professional development to registered nurses. Healogics earned this distinction by promoting excellence in nursing and patient safety, and providing nurses with the knowledge and skills to help improve care and patient outcomes.

"We are proud to achieve the highly regarded Accreditation from ANCC," said Healogics Vice President of Clinical and Quality Process Excellence, Carolyn M. Shinn.

Healogics nurses will have the opportunity to participate in the highest level of education to meet certification or licensure requirements, as ANCC-accredited continuing education is the most impressive and viable strategy in improving professional nursing practice.

"Our commitment to providing continuing education for healthcare professionals is exhibited in this recognition. Not only will this increase the credibility of our highly skilled nursing staff, but it will also allow us to offer the highest level of care to our patients," said Healogics Director of Clinical Education, Dolores Jones.

ANCC Accreditation is a voluntary peer-review process intended to strengthen and sustain the quality and integrity of continuing nursing professional development, making it worthy of public confidence. Accrediting organizations, like ANCC, assess providers of continuing nursing professional development to ensure they meet rigorous global standards.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 300,000 patients received advanced wound care through a network of over 600 Wound Care Centers. Healogics also partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds and provides inpatient consults at more than 60 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative offers peer-reviewed research and advanced analytics in the pursuit of not only better outcomes but a better way to provide care.

