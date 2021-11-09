Healixa's Subsidiary PurelyRx Launches Its New Satellite Location

Manhattan, NY, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, announces it's subsidiary PurelyRx held a soft launch for PurelyRx's new satellite location in Coppell, Texas. This announcement is on the heels of PurelyRx launch of its digital pharmacy logistics administrative portal. PurelyRx launched its new satellite location in Coppell, Texas. This location was strategically chosen because of Coppell's close proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, which has massive business and technology growth occurring throughout the area, including an Amazon distribution center, a centrally located UPS, and several other Fortune 500 companies such as Nokia, Brinks, 7-Eleven. This PurelyRx location will be piloting PurelyRx's recently announced administrative pharmacy logistics application throughout the community, both residentially and commercially. Purely RX seeks to deliver a true value proposition, by its deep understanding of the market segment and appeal of a digital pharmacy. A Digital Pharmacy is the convergence of the digital revolution with pharmacy operations. It's how digital tools and technologies are used to improve pharmacy business, practice, physician communication, continuity of care and patient care. Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa, said "As complex as the pharmacy industry is, the patient experience needs to be simple. The fact that our customers are online more than they actually sleep means we need to be fully engaged with them digitally with our simple to use, on-demand PurelyRx platform." PurelyRx has been executing on the organization's go to market strategy in carefully implemented steps since early 2021. The Company has strategically purchased several assets, that are integral business modules, and has implemented technology platforms, which have synergistically built a solid foundation for its health tech portfolio. In early 2021 the Company purchased PurelyRx Central; a cash pay pharmacy. In Q2 of 2021 the Company acquired PurelyRx North, a pharmacy with pre-existing insurance and manufacturing contracts. In Q3 of 2021, the Company launched the PurelyRx MVP digital pharmacy logistics application. The Company has validated its proof of concept by testing it with a nationally recognized global rideshare logistics and technology organization. All four go to market steps are critical pillars to building PurelyRx's infracture and future profitability. PurelyRx joined the digital pharmacy revolution in 2021 by focusing on a full engagement with physicians, pharmacists, and patients brought together through an omnichannel conversation. This multifaceted conversation provides the entire chain of care with the ability to better track and manage healthcare data points. Purely Rx's call to action was simple: Consumers want repeat prescriptions to be ordered quicker and easier, the ability to talk to a pharmacist about their medicine right from their smartphone device, and the convenience of having their medication delivered to whatever location they choose. The digital world has altered how consumers behave and access health services. These changes have created a revolutionary space for PurelyRx to provide digitally adaptive services nationally to local pharmacies. Advanced analytics, sensors, and the automation of complex decisions can deliver a step change in the efficiency, speed, quality, and responsiveness of the pharmaceutical industry. To thrive in a digital world, pharma companies will need to deploy next-generation technologies to streamline their business processes. PurelyRx is well equipped to provide authentic solutions and partnerships. Healixa's technology portfolio now address two major challenges for truly sustainable communities: 1. Sustainable clean potable water ( Atmospheric Water Harvesting®) and; 2. Digital access to affordable prescription therapies available on-demand. About Healixa Inc.Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. Forward-looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Healixa Inc Contact Bret Hedges SVP Global Relations 1-833-432-5492 invest@healixa.com Healixa Inc Contact Kealy Altman VP of Marketing, Advertising & Social Media 1-561-2512966+ kealy@healixa.com Investor Relations Contact Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Scott Powell, President & CEO One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor New York, NY 10020 Office: (646) 893-5835