Healixa Inc. Acquires 5 Star Pharmacy LLC In Allen, Texas

Holbrook, New York, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the "Company", "EMOR", "Healixa"), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces the purchase of 5 Star Pharmacy LLC ("5 Star"), a community retail pharmacy, in Allen, Texas ("Allen").

5 Star is a multifaceted pharmacy where pharmacists store, prepare, and dispense medicinal preparations and/or prescriptions for a local patient population counsel patients and caregivers administer vaccinations, and provide other professional services associated with pharmaceutical care including health screenings, consultative services with other health care providers, collaborative practice, disease state management, patient monitoring, adherence education, and educational classes.

"The acquisition of 5 Star Pharmacy was the perfect choice for Healixa's growing healthcare portfolio, and acts as the first phase of the Company's national pharmacy business plan rollout," commented Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "As Silicon Valley's healthtech and fintech giants continue to expand their footprint to the Dallas metro area - so do we. Healixa's strategic plan to make Dallas, Texas the central command headquarters for the Company's pharmacy operations is quickly coming to fruition."

The city of Allen, Texas is a rapidly-growing economic center, and has served as the corporate headquarters for numerous companies including the Credit Union of Texas, and many others. According to the Allen Economic Development Corporation, Allen's population reached 108,706 residents in 2020, more than doubling from just over 45,000 in the year 2000. Allen's population is projected to reach 123,018 by 2025. Allen is located in Collin County, one of the fastest-growing counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Collin County's population reached 1,092,478 in 2020, and is estimated to reach 1,255,347 in 2025. Allen's diverse population contributes to its unified community spirit and economic growth potential.

Allen is also home to the Watters Creek Convention Center, with an estimated 79,000 square feet of meetings and event space. In addition, Allen also has a multi-purpose arena, the 7,500-seat Allen Event Center, which is owned and operated by the City of Allen.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

