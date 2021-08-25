Headwater Gold Commences Trading On The OTCQB Under Symbol HWAUF

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwater Gold Inc. ( CSE: HWG) ( OTCQB: HWAUF) (the "Company" or "Headwater") is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. and the Company's common shares have commenced trading thereof under the symbol " HWAUF". The Company has additionally secured Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares traded in the United States. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol " HWG".

Caleb Stroup, Headwater Gold's President and CEO, commented: "The OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility marks an important milestone for the Company. This listing will allow the Company to broaden our shareholder base in the USA, as well as promote greater liquidity as we continue an aggressive exploration campaign on our portfolio of 100% owned properties in the Western USA".

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. The OTCQB helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's listing on the CSE and the trading of its shares on the OTCQB contribute to a larger global presence and offers investors preeminent access to trading.

About the Depository Trust Company

The Depository Trust Company is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB.

About Headwater Gold

Headwater Gold Inc. is a technically-driven mineral exploration company focused on exploring for high-grade precious metal deposits in the Western USA. Headwater is aggressively exploring one of the most well-endowed and mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world with a goal of making world-class precious metal discoveries. Headwater has a large portfolio of epithermal vein exploration projects, and a technical team composed of experienced geologists with diverse capital markets, junior company, and major mining company experience. The Company is well funded and is systematically drill testing several of its 100% owned projects in Nevada, Idaho, and Oregon.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.headwatergold.com.

Brennan Zerb Investor Relations Manager +1 (778) 867-5016 bzerb@headwatergold.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans. the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated May 26, 2021 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements, except as otherwise required by law.

