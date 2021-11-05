Head Of NexCom Named In Business Worldwide Magazines 2021 CEO Awards

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief of Copenhagen based SaaS company Nexcom has been honoured by Business Worldwide Magazine in its 2021 CEO Awards.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The chief of Copenhagen based SaaS company Nexcom has been honoured by Business Worldwide Magazine in its 2021 CEO Awards. Rolf Gordon Adamson was named the outright winner in his category: "Most Innovate CEO, Contact Centre Software Industry."

Unlike many other business awards that focus on company achievements, here the emphasis is at the individuals at their helm. By seeking to name and celebrate the world's most influential business leaders, the aim is to motivate others to achieve similar successes.

Nexcom already has an impressive track record in innovation and customer retention, and its new trio of cutting-edge tech projects is helping even more businesses embrace the digital revolution. This software makes such an impact that no customer has ever said no to it following a trial.

With headquarters in Copenhagen and offices in New York, USA, Nexcom typically works with clients with large customer bases, including the likes of Telenor Group, Groupon and Telia.

With 40,000 users servicing customers every day, Nexcom now provides its services in 23 different languages to users based in 11 different countries.

The focus on customer satisfaction has seen Nexcom's revenues consistently rise, and the company has not lost a single customer in the past nine years.

It's estimated that poor customer service costs companies upwards of $62 billion every year, and it has the very real potential to completely destroy a business. At the heart of Nexcom's offering are three technologically driven products that look to simplify the complex challenges of customer service and help companies provide the end customer with an effective and enjoyable experience. For Nexcom, it's simple - it's all about helping brands make their customers happy.

The first software product in the suite is e.Tray; a workforce management platform that automates time consuming tasks. The second, RevealCX, focuses on deep data insights about customer behaviour and needs, while the third, Nextgen AI uses voice-transcription technology and machine learning to identify specific areas of improvement for a company's customer experience.

It's this commitment to customers and innovation that has given Nexcom the confidence to commit to some very ambitious growth plans. Currently generating revenues of about 10.5 million DKK, the company is forecasting annual revenues of 41 million DKK within three years.

Rolf Gordon Adamson told Business Worldwide Magazine, "Our company has always maintained its focus on one simple, but exciting ambition: to help clients deliver a customer experience that is quick, correct and complete."

To learn more about Nexcom and its range of intuitive products and services, please visit https://nexcomglobal.com

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/ceo-awards-winners-2021/

