HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 on July 28, 2021. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC's EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under "About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings" on HDFC Bank's website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2 nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

