HCSS Offers Robust Intern Program Positioning Them For Real Work

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, offers a unique, robust program for interns, filling their schedules with real work to equip them for success in the job market. HCSS has been voted one of the Best Places to Work in Texas for 14 years in a row, making it an attractive career choice for interns. The HCSS intern program is a win-win for both parties, with an opportunity for interns to stay at HCSS once they graduate.

"HCSS wants to give our interns an experience so, when they leave our work environment, they will be prepared to enter the job market and can achieve success," said Rebecca Bowman, Talent Acquisition Supervisor at HCSS. "We invest in our interns by paying them well and offering employee benefits; we value what they add to our company. Right now, we have 18 interns and openings for 10 more."

The HCSS Intern Program offers:

Real work in actual job positions alongside experienced professionals

Training for skills needed in their professional life, such as Dressing for Success, How to Dress for a Job Interview, and Dinner Etiquette

Professional headshots

Mock interviews that will help the interns when they interview for jobs at graduation

Resume review

In addition to the professional development opportunities interns can participate in at HCSS, interns can join in the many on-campus events, like movie nights and game nights, that help build relationships among the interns. This group also has 24-hour access to the HCSS campus, which boasts a racquetball court, tennis court, track, gaming devices, a grand piano, and more.

Interns work in various departments within HCSS, including marketing, human resources, professional services, and software development. They are given a math verification test, like regular employees, to test logic and problem-solving. They also undergo a performance profile, just as HCSS employees do, which sets goals that interns must complete within a specific timeframe. At the end of the timeframe, the interns must present to managers what they have learned.

"We hire interns from local schools, such as the University of Houston and Houston Community College, as well as other schools outside of the Houston area, such as The University of Texas," added Bowman. "We hire them for their mindset and attitude, not for specific skills on their resume. We want people that will work hard and add value to the team."

To apply for an intern position, visit https://learn.hcss.com/intern.

About HCSSSince 1986, HCSS has been developing software to help construction companies streamline their operations. Today, we are recognized as a pioneer and trusted leader in estimating, operations, and fleet software, serving thousands of construction companies across the nation. Visit www.hcss.com to learn more.

