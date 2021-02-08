HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide With Special Bonus

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced that in recognition of its recent milestone, crossing the $10B mark in Revenue for 2020, it is issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world.

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced that in recognition of its recent milestone, crossing the $10B mark in Revenue for 2020, it is issuing a one-time special bonus to employees around the world. Achieving this historic milestone in technology, business and engineering services and software - just twenty years since HCL Technologies' IPO - is a testament to the passionate efforts and consistent achievements of its employees, many long term, deep relationships with leading companies across all industries and a leading network of partners and stakeholders. In celebration and gratitude all employees with one year of service or greater will receive a bonus, the equivalent of ten days' salary.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset. Despite an unrelenting pandemic, each and every member of our HCL family has demonstrated immense commitment and passion, contributing to the growth of the organization. The $10B revenue milestone is a testament of our remarkable resilience as an organization and the entrepreneurial spirit of our 159,000+ employees. With this gesture, we want to sincerely express our gratitude to our employees and their families for all their support," said Apparao VV, Chief Human Resources Officer, HCL Technologies.

The special bonus will be paid to employees in February 2021, amounting to approximately $90M plus payroll taxes in some countries, the impact of which is excluded from the FY21 EBIT guidance provided by the company last month.

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL's Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, client-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in the areas of applications, infrastructure, digital process operations and next generation digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. P&P provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized as Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 10.02 billion. Its 159,682 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.

For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210207005037/en/