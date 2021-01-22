HCI Group Agrees To Acquire Insurance Business In Four Northeast States From United Insurance Holdings Corp.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) - Get Report, an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, has entered into a renewal rights agreement, dated January 18, 2021, with United Insurance Holding Corp. (UIHC) - Get Report pursuant to which United is to transition to HCI all its personal lines insurance business in the states of Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"We're excited to enter into this agreement with United," said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. "When fully consummated, these transactions will accelerate our strategic plan to expand nationally. We will acquire not only a seasoned book of business, but also an established agent network and important underlying data."

About HCI Group, Inc.HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI's leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners insurance and flood insurance in Florida. TypTap's operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI's software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI's largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners' insurance primarily in Florida. HCI's real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

