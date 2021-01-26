HCCA Celebrates The 25th Annual Compliance Institute--Now Virtual

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® is celebrating the 25 th anniversary of our flagship conference, the Compliance Institute, April 19-22, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® is celebrating the 25 th anniversary of our flagship conference, the Compliance Institute, April 19-22, 2021. For over two decades, this conference has served as the primary educational and networking event for healthcare compliance professionals across the country. We're thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary with four days of first-class compliance and ethics education.

"For this very special 25th anniversary, we hoped we could all be together to celebrate," said Gerry Zack, CEO of SCCE & HCCA, "But even in the virtual environment, in which the CI will be held, we'll provide another great lineup of speakers and topics, and we'll find some time to celebrate our 25th birthday along the way."

The Compliance Institute offers attendees insights and guidance on real-world compliance issues, emerging trends, and practical solutions—now from the comfort of their home or office. Each of our 170+ sessions is led by an industry professional and organized by knowledge level: basic, intermediate, and advanced.

Subject areas include:

Auditing and Monitoring

Behavioral Health

Case Studies

Compliance Law

General Compliance/Hot Topics

How to Succeed as a Compliance Officer

Internal Audit

Investigations

Physician Compliance

Post-Acute Care

Privacy and Security

Risk Management

Telehealth

The Compliance Institute also offers enough Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units to sit for either the Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC)®, Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC®), or Certified in Healthcare Research Compliance (CHRC)® exam. Exams are optional and require a separate application and fee.

For a limited time, HCCA is offering registrants a reduced price for early bird registration; this offer is available until March 9, 2021.

View the agenda and register at www.hcca-info.org/2021CI

About HCCA Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® was founded in 1996 to serve the health care compliance profession in championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve 12,700+ members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

Visit HCCA's website at www.hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hcca-celebrates-the-25th-annual-compliance-institutenow-virtual-301215649.html

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)