HCA Healthcare, Inc. To Present At February And March Healthcare Conferences

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present virtually at the following healthcare conferences: February 24, 2021 at 10:40 am EST at the Citi Healthcare Services Virtual Conference.

March 16, 2021 at 10:40 am EST at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

A link to the live audio webcast, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.hcahealthcare.com.

Dates and times may be subject to change, please check the conference schedule or the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for the latest information.

All references to "Company" and "HCA" as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

