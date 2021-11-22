HCA Healthcare Exceeds "Crush The Crisis" Record By Collecting 15,566 Pounds Of Medication During Opioid Take Back Events

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, today announced that it collected a record-breaking 15,566 pounds of unused and expired medications, exceeding last year's record of 13,523 pounds, during its third annual...

HCA Healthcare, Inc., one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, today announced that it collected a record-breaking 15,566 pounds of unused and expired medications, exceeding last year's record of 13,523 pounds, during its third annual "Crush the Crisis" enterprise opioid take back events on October 23, 2021. A total of 96 HCA Healthcare facilities at 98 separate locations across 17 states held events that were aimed at educating communities on the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of expired and unused prescription medications. The events collectively disposed of an estimated 10.7 million doses of medication, eliminating the adverse possibility of potential misuse.

"We are delighted at the continued success of our 'Crush the Crisis' events that help get medications out of homes where they can more easily end up in the wrong hands," said Dr. Randy Fagin, chief medical officer of HCA Healthcare's National Group. "We are thankful to everyone that joined us to make a difference in our common fight against the opioid epidemic."

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. has seen an increase in opioid usage with all 50 states reporting a spike or increase in overdose deaths since the pandemic began. HCA Healthcare's "Crush the Crisis" events were held in alignment with the Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which collected 744,082 pounds of medication.

HCA Healthcare facility events with the greatest amount of medication collected this year include:

Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia collected 789 pounds

The Medical Center of Aurora in Aurora, Colorado collected 625 pounds

Methodist ER Legacy Trails in San Antonio, Texas collected 602 pounds

Ocala Health in Ocala, Florida collected 515 pounds

Medical City Arlington in Arlington, Texas collected 468 pounds

As a learning health system, HCA Healthcare uses data from approximately 32 million annual patient encounters to help continuously improve care. The Company uses the science of "big data" to reduce opioid misuse and transform pain management, with initiatives in surgical, emergency and other care settings, including:

Enhanced Surgical Recovery (ESR): a multi-modal approach to pain management that has demonstrated significant improvements in surgical recovery and a reduction in the use of opioids. HCA Healthcare data from more than 86,000 joint replacement, gynecologic oncology, colorectal and bariatric surgeries using ESR in 2020 revealed an up to 26 percent reduction in opioid usage compared to those surgeries without the use of ESR. As of August 2021, ESR is live at 168 HCA Healthcare facilities, with the goal to make ESR the standard of care for all service lines.

Electronic Prescribing of Controlled Substances (EPCS):aims to stem increasing rates of opioid-related addiction, misuse diversion and death by making it more difficult for medication-seekers to doctor-shop and alter prescriptions. EPCS allows physicians to have access to aggregated electronic health records which can provide data that will help them to prescribe opioids judiciously.

For more information on "Crush the Crisis," visit www.hcahealthcare.com/campaigns/crush-the-crisis.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 183 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

