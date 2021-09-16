HCA Healthcare Announces Retirement Of Jane Englebright (Photo: Business Wire)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, today announced that Sammie Mosier will assume the role of senior vice president, chief nurse executive, effective December 1, 2021.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - Get HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Report, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, today announced that Sammie Mosier will assume the role of senior vice president, chief nurse executive, effective December 1, 2021. She will succeed Jane Englebright, Ph.D., who will retire at the end of the year. The chief nurse executive role leads the nursing agenda in advancing the practice of nursing among HCA Healthcare's more than 90,000 nurses working in its hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and other care sites.

Mosier has been with HCA Healthcare for 25 years and currently serves as vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare's National Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Sammie into this important executive role. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong focus on advocating for nurses, driving clinical excellence and colleague engagement, and supporting the professional development of leaders at every level," said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. "Sammie's deep understanding of our organization and insights into the needs of our nurses will help ensure nursing remains a differentiator for HCA Healthcare."

Mosier began her career with the company as a medical-surgical bedside nurse at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and held progressive leadership roles, including serving as the hospital's chief nursing officer. She assumed an enterprise role with HCA Healthcare in 2012 as assistant vice president of nursing practice and was responsible for the development and execution of both the Unit of Distinction and HCA Healthcare's nursing recognition program. Mosier also oversaw the development of HCA Healthcare's proprietary evidence-based clinical documentation (EBCD) software that streamlines and enhances the documentation process for nurses.

Mosier holds a doctorate in healthcare administration, a master's degree in management and leadership, and a bachelor's degree in nursing. She is a board certified nurse executive and medical-surgical nurse through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Englebright is retiring after nearly 30 years with HCA Healthcare. She joined the company in 1992 as a critical care nurse at Lewisville Medical Center in Texas and has cemented her legacy as a highly respected leader in the global nursing community.

In 2007, Englebright became HCA Healthcare's first chief nurse executive. Her vision for clinical education launched HCA Healthcare's Centers for Clinical Advancement and helped secure its partnership with Galen College of Nursing. She is the first nurse to serve as chair of The Joint Commission and is an adjunct professor, mentor, and sought-after keynote speaker. Englebright will continue to serve as an advisor through February 2022.

"We thank Jane for her dedicated service to HCA Healthcare and admire her tireless advocacy for advancing patient outcomes and nursing practice," said Hazen. "She continuously brings forward the voice of front-line care providers to enable high quality care for the benefit of our patients. Her impact as HCA Healthcare's first Chief Nurse Executive will leave a lasting legacy."

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates

