HCA Healthcare Announces $250,000 Contribution To Tennessee Flood Relief Efforts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - Get HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Report, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, and the HCA Healthcare Foundation today announced a combined $250,000 in contributions to support relief efforts by charitable organizations, including the American Red Cross, in Dickson, Hickman and Humphreys counties that were affected by the disastrous floods in Middle Tennessee.

On August 22, 2021, record rainfall caused a devastating flood in Middle Tennessee that killed 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes, leaving many members of the community without adequate shelter and supplies. HCA Healthcare affiliate hospital TriStar Horizon Medical Center is located in Dickson, Tennessee and serves many of the hardest hit areas. Waverly, Tennessee and the other affected areas in Humphreys County, which is home to approximately 20 percent of the total employee base at TriStar Horizon Medical Center, suffered significant property damage and lost loved ones.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic flooding that occurred and continues to affect many of our colleagues and neighbors in Middle Tennessee," said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. "I'm grateful for our hospital teams and the care they provided during a challenging time, and we are honored to be a part of the relief efforts as the community begins to rebuild and recover."

Prior to the storm, TriStar Horizon Medical Center took measures to help ensure the hospital had enough staff, medications, supplies, food, water and power to operate and care for patients during and after the storm. Over the past several days, TriStar Horizon's Emergency Room has been caring for many patients who were injured as a result of the storm.

Immediately following the storm, colleagues from HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health came on-site to assist and volunteer at the hospital and brought along supplies and donations for the community.

"This is a difficult time for our community, but I am inspired by how our colleagues and friends have stepped up to help those affected by the disastrous floods," said Jason Boyd, chief executive officer of TriStar Horizon Medical Center. "I am confident that the charities receiving this funding will help make a meaningful impact on our road to recovery."

HCA Healthcare and the HCA Healthcare Foundation will contribute to the following organizations:

American Red Cross - $100,000

Community Resource Center (CRC) - $50,000

Dickson County Help Center - $25,000

Humphreys Homeless Fund at First Federal Bank in Waverly - $25,000

United Way Humphreys County - $25,000

YMCA Dickson County - $25,000

To support colleagues in this and other disasters, HCA Healthcare established the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund—an employee-run, employee-supported 501(c)(3) charity that provides financial aid and resources to employees after extended illness, injury, disaster or other special situations. In 2020, the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund provided more than $10.6 million in grants that helped more than 4,900 families.

Over the last five years, HCA Healthcare has provided more than $4.5 million in financial support to the Red Cross for disaster relief efforts, including the tornadoes in Middle Tennessee in 2020 and the winter storms in Texas in 2021. HCA Healthcare supports the Red Cross through a yearly $500,000 contribution to the organization's Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), which helps the Red Cross to respond immediately to disasters, help families during the recovery process and prepare people for future emergencies.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

About TriStar Health

TriStar Health is one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare provider in the region, comprised of ten hospitals, 21 imaging centers, 110 physician offices, five freestanding ERs, seven outpatient surgery centers, 16 CareNow® Urgent Care centers and ten medical parks. TriStar Health provides the latest in clinical technology and innovative procedures while delivering high quality care. The TriStar Health network had over 2.2 million encounters last year, including 377,824 ER visits, 97,583 inpatient admissions, and 7,560 babies delivered, and provides $132 million annually in uncompensated care. The network is supported by over 1,400 physicians and 10,000 employees - including more than 4,000 nurses - who, above all else, are committed to the care and improvement of human life. TriStar Health is an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. Learn more at TriStarHealth.com.

All references to "Company," "HCA" and "HCA Healthcare" as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates

