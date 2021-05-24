HCA Florida Healthcare Brand Launches To Further Unite Hospitals, Practices And Care Facilities Across Florida

Florida hospitals and healthcare facilities owned and operated by HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) - Get Report, one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, today announced they will adopt the HCA Florida Healthcare brand beginning in September through mid-2022. This statewide transformation will further unite 49 hospital campuses, over 350 care sites, nearly 11,000 active and affiliated physicians and more than 77,000 colleagues across Florida.

Plans began earlier this year to create a state level brand to reflect the unity of the state's extensive network of specialists and dedicated healthcare experts by the third quarter of 2022. Though the new brand will bring an updated look, our organization's mission and commitment to the communities we serve will not change. Patients and families throughout Florida can continue to expect HCA Florida Healthcare's trusted care teams to deliver personal, local care.

"A strong, statewide brand will help create a cohesive experience for our patients, physicians and communities. Our goal is for patients across the Sunshine State to confidently visit any HCA Florida Healthcare location, and expect to receive a top-quality experience," said Chuck Hall, national group president at HCA Healthcare. "We understand that now, more than ever, people are looking for security, safety and trust in a healthcare provider. HCA Florida Healthcare is a purpose-driven brand that will elevate how we serve our communities by further leveraging our collective strength."

All HCA Healthcare-owned hospitals, free-standing emergency rooms and physician practices in Tallahassee and the organization's East and West Florida divisions will officially adopt the new brand, starting in September. All facilities will unveil new names, signage and websites to their communities at that time. The remaining facilities, including those in the Panhandle, Jacksonville, Orlando and North Central Florida, will be updated in 2022.

About HCA Florida Healthcare

HCA Florida Healthcare is the leading provider of healthcare and the largest provider of trauma care in the state of Florida, where excellent physicians, nurses and allied health professionals treated more than 6.4 million patients in 2020. With an employee base of 77,000, HCA Florida Healthcare's comprehensive network includes 49 hospital campuses, including the recently opened UCF Lake Nona Medical Center, and more than 350 other care sites. HCA Florida Healthcare can also utilize two regional transfer centers within the state. As one of the region's largest healthcare systems, HCA Florida Healthcare recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities we serve. A strong advocate for the next generation of healthcare professionals, HCA Florida Healthcare is also a major supporter of university-based healthcare programs and the largest sponsor of residencies and fellowships throughout the Sunshine State.

About HCA Healthcare

Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services comprising 186 hospitals and approximately 2,000 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, free-standing ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom. With its founding in 1968, HCA Healthcare created a new model for hospital care in the United States, using combined resources to strengthen hospitals, deliver patient-focused care and improve the practice of medicine. HCA Healthcare has conducted a number of clinical studies, including one that demonstrated that full-term delivery is healthier than early elective delivery of babies and another that identified a clinical protocol that can reduce bloodstream infections in ICU patients by 44 percent. HCA Healthcare is a learning health system that uses its more than 32 million annual patient encounters to advance science, improve patient care and save lives. Please click here to connect with HCA Healthcare on social media.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005784/en/