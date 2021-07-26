HC2 Holdings To Report Second Quarter 2021 Results On August 6

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. ("HC2" or "the Company") (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, August 6, 2021 before the market opens.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. ("HC2" or "the Company") (HCHC) - Get Report, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Friday, August 6, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through HC2's Investor Relations website at ir.hc2.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the "Investor Relations" portion of the HC2 website.

Conference Call Details Live CallDomestic Dial-In: 1-877-705-6003Toll/International: 1-201-493-6725Conference Number: 13721028 Conference Replay*Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671Conference Number: 13721028*Available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call through August 20, 2021.

About HC2HC2 Holdings is being renamed INNOVATE Corp. INNOVATE is a portfolio of best-in-class assets in three key areas of the new economy - infrastructure, life sciences and spectrum. Dedicated to stakeholder capitalism and headquartered in New York City, INNOVATE employs over 4,300 people across its subsidiaries.

Contacts Media Contact:ReevemarkPaul Caminiti/Pam Greene/Luc Herbowy HC2@reevemark.com(212) 433-4600

Investor Contact:Solebury TroutAnthony Rozmus ir@hc2.com(212) 235-2691