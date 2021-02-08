HC Brands Invests In NetSuite® To Host Its ERP And Manufacturing Systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"NetSuite® is a premier Business Management Solution for mid-size e-commerce and manufacturing companies and we are excited to embark on a journey of upgrading all of our back-office systems with a great partner," says Owner and CFO of HC Brands, Steve Fernandez.

HC Brands is an online leader in personalized products. From name tags and rubber stamps to personalized wine glasses and cutting boards, HC Brands sells thousands of custom products through 10 different e-commerce sites, on Amazon, and on other online marketplaces.

"In a business that is growing as fast as HC Brands, at more than 40%, we have to continue to invest in technology and build capabilities that can scale with our growth," says HC Brands Chief Technology Officer, Jim Gruhn. "We are excited to add NetSuite® to our suite of capabilities and leverage their world class tools to help us scale up our business. We believe their solutions and their team will be a great partnership for us," says Gruhn.

Over the last 7 years, HC Brands has launched 7 new web brands and has moved all sales online via a new e-commerce platform. HC Brands has also made significant investments in hiring new tech and marketing talent to propel its e-commerce growth.

"As an entrepreneur and business owner, my passion is to grow a successful high tech, e-commerce business," says Owner and CEO, Bryan Croft. "Although it seems scary to completely re-platform our backend systems while the company is seeing such momentum, I believe we must keep investing in technology, and we have a great team to make this successful," says Croft.

About HC Brands

Since 1954, HC Brands, formerly Holmes Stamp & Sign, has provided essential business products to Jacksonville, FL, but in recent years has grown into a leading e-commerce provider of personalized products ranging from stamps to tumblers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, with 10 web stores and additional distribution centers in Austin, TX, and Salem, MA, HC Brands continues to expand. Visit https://www.hcbrands.com for more information.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hc-brands-invests-in-netsuite-to-host-its-erp-and-manufacturing-systems-301223701.html

SOURCE HC Brands