HBO Max, Now on VIZIO SmartCast (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIZIO (VZIO) and WarnerMedia announced today that the HBO Max app is now available on VIZIO SmartCast®, giving millions of SmartCast viewers in the U.S. access to the HBO Max app directly on their VIZIO SmartCast TVs with just a few clicks or a simple voice command.

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform with more than 13,000 hours of curated premium content. The app is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring an impressive array of storytelling for all audiences. VIZIO SmartCast audiences who subscribe to HBO Max will be able to sign into the app to get access to award winning programming — including a variety of new series and film debuts — as well as content from iconic brands like Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

As part of the launch, VIZIO will feature a carousel on the SmartCast home screen for users to enjoy HBO Max's latest limited, free experience. The experience gives viewers free access to some of the latest and most popular original series from HBO Max's epic library of titles, ready to discover with no subscription required. The SmartCast carousel will include access for 13 Originals, with a rotation of new titles from the HBO Max library. SmartCast users can check out featured episodes from HBO Originals like Game of Thrones, Euphoria, and Perry Mason along with Max Originals like Love Life, Raised By Wolves, and more.

VIZIO viewers can appreciate HBO Max's iconic programming including select titles in VIZIO's 4K Ultra HD TVs with stunning realism. When paired with VIZIO's best-selling sound bars, viewers can also enjoy a fully immersive home theater experience. The latest VIZIO SmartCast TVs, which include the push-to-talk Voice Remote with VIZIO Voice, allow users to go directly to their favorite HBO Max show or movie with simple voice commands. Additionally, audiences can use voice navigation through the free SmartCast Mobile™ app for iOS and Android.

"VIZIO's mission is to bring the best possible entertainment experience to the millions of people that use our products each day. Making it easy to access the premium library and iconic programming from HBO Max through our SmartCast Platform helps us deliver on that mission," says Mike O'Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform+ at VIZIO. "We look forward to deepening our relationship with WarnerMedia to engage and excite our shared loyal customers."

"The launch of HBO Max on VIZIO SmartCast TVs is a terrific addition to the vast distribution of the platform, adding to our connected TV footprint and making it easier than ever for our customers to access HBO Max where and how they want," said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Partner Management and Partner Marketing, WarnerMedia. "We're excited to be working with VIZIO for the first time to bring HBO Max's best-in-class quality entertainment to millions of engaged viewers."

SmartCast audiences can check out the latest programming debuting on HBO Max including the new HBO comedy special Tig Notaro: Drawn, returning HBO series Back On The Record With Bob Costas, a new HBO documentary series called Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump and a new season of Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys from HBO Sports and NFL Films . Fans can also catch up on the Emmy® Award-nominated, breakout Max Original series The Flight Attendant and Hacks ahead of their anticipated second season premieres, as well as binge the entire first season of this summer's breakout HBO hit series, The White Lotus. Additionally, this fall brings the release of Dune, in theaters and on the HBO Max ad free plan the same day and streaming on HBO Max for 31 days from its theatrical release , plus the anticipated third season of the critically acclaimed Emmy Award-winning HBO series Succession.

For more information about HBO Max or to sign up, visit HBO Max via hbomax.com/vizio.

VIZIO SmartCast also includes built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 & Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen. VIZIO is continuously enhancing the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr's suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

