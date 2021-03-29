HBCU Research Magazine Releases Commemorative Issue Highlighting The HBCU Response To Coronavirus

THIS SPECIAL ISSUE PUTS A SPOTLIGHT ON HOW HBCUs ARE IMPACTING THE WORLD THROUGH COVID-19 RESEARCH

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HBCU Research Magazine releases commemorative edition, covering all angles of the HBCU response to the Coronavirus. This issue is critical in showcasing the research accomplishments, excellence, resilience, and creativity exhibited by these exemplary institutions and the Black community during this unprecedented time in history.

The HBCU Response to COVID-19

The release of this issue of HBCU Research marks the 103rd anniversary of the 1918 influenza pandemic. The disparities that were observed over a century ago are still being observed today, with people of color disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The issue reports on several engaging topics including:

When Race is a Pre-existing Condition, which offers, from the Black perspective, a comparison of the 1918 influenza pandemic and COVID-19

which offers, from the Black perspective, a comparison of the 1918 influenza pandemic and COVID-19 The Big Pivot, highlighting the twists and turns HBCUs have had to make in order to prevail during this pandemic

highlighting the twists and turns HBCUs have had to make in order to prevail during this pandemic COVID-19 Heroes , which showcases champions in science and medicine who are making countless contributions to attack the Coronavirus

which showcases champions in science and medicine who are making countless contributions to attack the Coronavirus Smart Money, covering the flow of funding that HBCUs have received over the past year from government, corporations, and private institutions.

"HBCUs have a long legacy of research innovation that provides answers to pivotal questions and provides solutions to problems that ail not just 'minority' populations, but ultimately, the human race. I am proud to be a part of the HBCU community and excited about having a publication like HBCU Research that increases the visibility of the work at HBCUs." -Dr. James E. K. Hildreth, President of Meharry Medical College and Member of the White House COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

HBCU Research Magazine is published by SLA Worldwide, founded by Sandra Long, former Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce. As the first African American woman to be appointed to the position, she understands the importance of bringing attention to the accomplishments of the Black community. "Our community is not always talked about, documented, or acknowledged, which is why HBCU Research Magazine is such a necessary publication ," says Long.

The issue is available at HBCUresearch.com. Single copy price is $14.99 in the United States and $15.99 in Canada.

ABOUT HBCU RESEARCH MAGAZINEHBCU Research is the premier magazine dedicated to highlighting scientists, innovative research, and students in the HBCU community. Written in an informative and engaging format, the magazine is designed to help facilitate collaborations between academia, government, industry, and the community. #HBCUResearch?

