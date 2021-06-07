Hazelcast Debuts As A Strong Performer In Streaming Analytics Analyst Research Report

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the fast cloud application platform, today announced that global analyst firm Forrester Research has named Hazelcast a Strong Performer in T he Forrester Wave™: Streaming Analytics, Q2 2021 . Hazelcast is a relatively new entry for the category and one described by Forrester as demonstrating "strengths in data enrichment, throughput, latency and high availability."

Per Forrester, streaming analytics platforms filter, aggregate, enrich and analyze large amounts of data from multiple disparate live data sources in any data format to identify simple and complex patterns to visualize business in real-time. From financial services, to retail and eCommerce, to telecom, enterprises are adopting streaming analytics solutions to gain insights at the moment the data is born and use it for a strategic, competitive advantage.

According to the report, "Hazelcast's in-memory data grid is an intriguing combination with streaming analytics since enrichment of a data stream from reference data is often critical to streaming analytics insights." The report adds that the sweet spot for Hazelcast "is for enterprise use cases that require both streaming analytics and the benefits of a durable, scalable in-memory store."

"Data-centric enterprises have spent the last few decades deploying architectures focused on gathering, storing and querying as much data as possible. The focus is now shifting on how to unify the historical data with new, real-time streaming events to realize new revenue, mitigate risk and reduce operational costs in milliseconds and even microseconds," said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. "The Hazelcast platform is just the beginning of our vision to enable the work to act instantaneously on data everywhere and we believe our Wave evaluation results are evidence of our progress."

The Forrester report evaluated Hazelcast and 13 other streaming analytics companies across 22 criteria to determine the strength of the current offering and company strategy. Hazelcast received top scores possible in enrichment, throughput, latency and availability criteria. Additionally, Hazelcast earned three out of five scores in sequencing, aggregates, extensibility, usability, options for deployment and four other criteria.

Hazelcast is a low-latency, cloud-native in-memory data store and stream processing engine that enables enterprises to build applications based on microservices and streaming architectures in cloud environments. It supports a wide variety of streaming analytics use cases and with its speed and reliability advantage, promotes a greater level of experimentation to drive innovation.

To view The Forrester Wave™: Steaming Analytics Q2 2021 report, download it here: https://hazelcast.com/lp/forrester-streaming-analytics-wave-2021/

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast is the fast, cloud application platform trusted by Global 2000 enterprises to deliver ultra-low latency for stateful and data-intensive applications. Featuring real-time streaming and memory-first database technologies, the Hazelcast platform simplifies the development and deployment of distributed applications on-premises, at the edge or in the cloud as a fully managed service.

Hazelcast is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com .

