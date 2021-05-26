Hayward Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences: William Blair's 41 st...

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) - Get Report a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

William Blair's 41 st Annual Growth Stock ConferenceDate: Wednesday, June 2 ndFireside Chat: 3:40 p.m. ETParticipants: Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Virtual Industrials & Basic Materials ConferenceDate: Thursday, June 3 rdFireside Chat: 12:00 p.m. ETParticipants: Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Links to the webcasts of these events can be found on the investor relations section of Hayward's website at http://investor.hayward.com.

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) - Get Report is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Hayward designs, manufactures and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210526005686/en/