Hayward Holdings Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward"), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 40,277,778 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. Of the shares offered, 22,200,000 shares are being offered by Hayward and 18,077,778 shares are being offered by existing stockholders. In addition, the existing stockholders granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,041,666 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Hayward's common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol "HAYW." The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Hayward, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Hayward, are expected to be approximately $377.4 million. Hayward intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to repay outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured credit facilities. Hayward will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of common stock by the existing stockholders.

BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Nomura are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baird, Guggenheim Securities and Jefferies are also acting as joint bookrunning managers. BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, William Blair, Houlihan Lokey and Moelis & Company are acting as co-managers.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, telephone: 1-800-294-1322 or email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Nomura, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 212-667-9000 or email: equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2021. The shares to be registered may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").

About Hayward Holdings, Inc.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac ®, AquaRite ®, ColorLogic ®, Navigator ®, OmniLogic ®, OmniHub™, TriStar ®, Super Pump ®, TurboCell ®, pHin™, CAT Controllers ®, HCP Pumps and Saline C ® Series.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing and size of the initial public offering and the commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Each forward-looking statement is subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all. Completion of the initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Hayward, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus included in the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Hayward undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

