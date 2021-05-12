Hay Creek's 22 Hotel Properties Sign With Tripleseat

Tripleseat, the leading sales and catering web application for hotels and restaurants, adds Hay Creek properties, a collection of boutique hotels, to their platform.

CONCORD, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales and catering management platform for hotels, announced today it has signed on Hay Creek Hotels , adding its collection of 22 boutique independent hotels to its platform.

"We are truly excited to be converting our sales and catering legacy software to Tripleseat as it has the user-friendly capabilities and we're looking for to grow our group sales. Our team is particularly looking forward to real-time documents, allowing us to communicate more efficiently with our guests and team. And the perk of having unlimited users is perfect for our hotel group," said Liz Adams, Corporate Director of Sales for Hay Creek Hotels.

Founded in 2005, Hay Creek Hotels was created specifically to combine the intimacy of a boutique hotel with world-class cuisine, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled guest service, and the exclusive amenities of a luxury inn. Their hotels and resorts are designed to reflect their respective neighborhoods and serve as good neighbors by participating in community events and causes.

"The Hay Creek Hotel group is a timeless collection of boutique hotels and we are proud for them to join the Tripleseat platform. We're looking forward to working together to help drive sales and streamline their booking process while ensuring guest satisfaction and safety," said Tripleseat CEO Jonathan Morse.

Since launching, Tripleseat provides an all-in-one solution that makes booking group sales faster, simplifies the booking process, and enables entire teams to work efficiently in a single platform. Tripleseat currently works with various hotels and hotel groups across the country and internationally, including the Standard Hotels International, AHC Hospitality, and The Setai & Betsy Hotels in Miami, among thousands of others.

About TripleseatTripleseat is a sales and catering management platform used by more than 11,000 properties each day, enabling them to streamline the planning process and increase sales. To date, the Tripleseat platform has helped properties book over 6 million events and capture $15 billion in event leads.

To learn more about the company, or if you'd like to schedule a demo, please visit www.tripleseat.com/hotels .

