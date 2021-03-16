Hawthorne Race Course Opens 3rd Retail Sportsbook With PointsBet

STICKNEY, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for college basketball madness, Hawthorne Race Course and PointsBet opened their third premium retail sportsbook today. The PointsBet Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in north suburban Prospect Heights is the partners' second standalone (non-casino, off-track) venue, following the opening of the PointsBet Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in south suburban Crestwood in January.

The venue features:

- Cash wagering via self-serve kiosks or betting concierge on sports and horse racing- Cash deposits and withdrawals for customers' mobile wagering accounts- 100 TVs- A newly remodeled restaurant with a 100' wrap-around bar- Two all-weather outdoor patios- A beer garden- Free, curbside parking

"This is one of the best times of the year for sports wagering with college basketball madness and Kentucky Derby prep races every weekend, so we're very excited to open another premium sportsbook with PointsBet," said Tim Carey, president and CEO of Hawthorne Race Course.

Illinois law allows for sportsbook operators that are partnered with race tracks to open up to three off-track sportsbooks. The flagship PointsBet Sportsbook at Hawthorne Race Course previously opened in September, and is the closest sports betting venue to downtown Chicago.

Prospect Heights Mayor, Nicholas Helmer, made the ceremonial first bet, a $130 wager at +200 on Gonzaga to win the NCAA College Basketball Championship in honor of the 130th anniversary of Hawthorne Race Course. The Mayor will donate any winnings to a local charity.

"One of the big appeals about partnering with Hawthorne is that they are a legacy sports business in Chicago with 130 years of service to bettors with the largest network of off-track wagering venues in Illinois," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "We now offer the best in-person sports betting experience at three locations as a complement to our premium mobile wagering platform, which is the fastest in the world."

All PointsBet Sportsbooks at Club Hawthorne and Hawthorne Race Course will feature exclusive retail-only betting promotions and sweepstakes, beginning with a FREE $10,000 bracket challenge for the college basketball tournament and a sweepstakes to win a FREE 65" TV. Reservations for gametime seating is highly recommended for all venues.

The PointsBet Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in Prospect Heights is located at the corner of Milwaukee and Des Plaines River Road (1250 River Road).

About Hawthorne Race CourseFounded in 1891, Hawthorne Race Course is the oldest sporting venue in Illinois for America's original sport: horseracing. For more than a century, the 4th generation family-owned and operated business has hosted racing on the border of the City as " Chicago's hometown track" which is the only race course in the nation to host both Thoroughbred (Spring, Fall, Winter) and Standardbred racing (Summer). Hawthorne operates Illinois' largest network of off-track betting parlors which will also feature three PointsBet Sportsbooks, pending regulatory approval. On July 30, 2020, the Illinois Gaming Board approved Hawthorne to move forward with a $400 Million development of the State's first race track casino. For more information visit HawthorneRaceCourse.com.

About PointsBet PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online sportsbook operator to offer PointsBetting - a unique and innovative way to bet - and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com .

SOURCE Hawthorne Race Course