Hawthorne Global Aviation Services Expands Embraer Authorized Service Center Capabilities

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, LLC (" Hawthorne"), a long standing business partner of Embraer Executive Jets, has served as an Embraer Authorized Service Center since 2006, providing Base Maintenance service and support for the Legacy 600/650 product lines.

Today, we are proud to announce that we have expanded our Embraer Authorized Service Center capabilities agreement to include full Base Maintenance product service and support for the Phenom 100/300, Legacy 450/500, and Praetor 500/600 airframes.

Located at Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), Hawthorne is excited to be able expand our aircraft maintenance and support services to the Phenom and Praetor family of aircraft in the New York Metropolitan Area as well as the northeastern United States. Our goal is to provide aircraft owners and operators outstanding product service & support for their Embraer aircraft requiring base maintenance services. In addition to these base services, we are now offering AOG Service on a 24/7 basis throughout the region for any aircraft requiring support outside of our Long Island location at ISP.

Capabilities Include:

Scheduled Maintenance/Inspections

24/7 Mobile AOG Support at all NY Metro Airports & Beyond

Pre-Purchase Inspections

Interior Refurbishment, Modifications, and Upgrades

Avionics Repairs & Modifications

Factory Upgrades

Wi-Fi and Cabin Management System Upgrades

Weight & Balance

On-site de-fuel

Chuck Kegley, President of Hawthorne, said, "This is a great opportunity for Hawthorne to provide maintenance support services to Embraer operators in the greater New York area, as well as expanding our 15 year relationship with Embraer. With the addition of our new AOG 24/7 service, Hawthorne is ready to support Embraer's aircraft owners' maintenance needs throughout the Northeast."

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, GA. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, IL (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, AL (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, IA (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, WI. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance and the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, AL. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero .

Related Links: www.hawthorne.aero

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawthorne-global-aviation-services-expands-embraer-authorized-service-center-capabilities-301322223.html

SOURCE Hawthorne Global Aviation Services