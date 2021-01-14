HawkSoft And InsuredMine Introduce API-Powered Integration Between Systems

CANBY, Ore., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft, the Oregon-based insurtech company, launched an integration with InsuredMine, a Texas-based insurtech that provides sales, CRM, marketing automation, analytics, and a client mobile app in an all-in-one platform. HawkSoft embraces a collaborative API approach to help independent agencies leverage a diverse range of technology partners. HawkSoft's inclusivity can go the extra mile when partnering with insurtech vendors that aim at consolidating key functionality into unified platforms. InsuredMine uses HawkSoft's Partner API to populate their system with client and policy data pulled in near real-time from the HawkSoft agency management system. Data from HawkSoft is utilized throughout InsuredMine's CRM and sales workflows to help agencies accelerate new business sales and dig deeper into their current book of business for cross-sales and rounding opportunities. Client and policy data is also leveraged for client segmentation and automation triggers to drip communications via advanced functionality of the Engagement module in InsuredMine. InsuredMine's mobile app for insureds also works with data in HawkSoft to allow an agency to offer mobile access to their policyholders without the need for any extra data entry.

"HawkSoft is excited to collaborate with InsuredMine and their suite of business productivity tools," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "InsuredMine, like HawkSoft, is a product-driven company," continued Rushang, "and the scope of functionality within their product allows an agency to check off so much of their insurance tech stack from one vendor."

"Integrating with HawkSoft is not just about providing a world-class solution or eliminating friction in the process for client agencies but investing in relationships that have a similar organizational mindset and obsession of driving value for clients," said Raution Jaiswal, Co-founder of InsuredMine.

Mutual customers of HawkSoft and InsuredMine can enable integration within HawkSoft's Marketplace. To learn more about InsuredMine and their integration with HawkSoft, visit: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners .

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About InsuredMine

InsuredMine is a best in class, all in one integrated software system helping independent insurance agents optimize and grow their agency by converting, engaging, and retaining clients, all while providing a state-of-the-art experience to the agents as well as their customers. InsuredMine's CRM helps agents with fast and smart sales, segmented and automated engagement, real-time visual analytics, and policy wallet via the mobile app to help them grow double digits and reduce operating costs. InsuredMine is empowering independent insurance agencies to compete in the digital age against digital products and grow revenues faster. For more information visit https://www.insuredmine.com.

