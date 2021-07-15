Hawkins, Inc. To Release First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results On July 29, 2021

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its first quarter ended June 27, 2021 after the market closes on July 29, 2021 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical company that distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and other specialty ingredients for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 46 facilities in 22 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Jeffrey P. OldenkampExecutive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer612/331-6910ir@HawkinsInc.com