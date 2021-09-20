Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint Into Alabama

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of Southeast Water Systems, LLC, that serves customers in Alabama, southern Georgia, and the Florida panhandle.

Southeast Water Systems supplies and installs water treatment equipment to meet customer needs. "We are pleased to announce this acquisition as further evidence of our commitment to grow our Water Treatment Group, both organically and through acquisitions. I would like to welcome Southeast Water Systems to the Hawkins organization and look forward to continued growth within Alabama," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins. "With the completion of this acquisition, we will be able to serve businesses throughout the state of Alabama to meet both their equipment and chemical needs".

The employees and former owner are expected to continue with the business, and this acquisition will expand Hawkins' territory with equipment manufacturers that it currently represents.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer612/331-6910 ir@hawkinsinc.com