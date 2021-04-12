HawkEye 360 Secures $55 Million Series C Funding Round

HERNDON, Va., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc., the leading global commercial provider of space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, today announced it has secured $55 million in additional funding, bringing its total raised to over $155 million. The Series C round was led by NightDragon and included further investment from existing investors Advance, Razor's Edge Ventures, Shield Capital, Dorilton Ventures, Adage Capital, and Esri International.

Organizations and governments are increasingly expanding their digital ecosystems and seeking to leverage new information and analysis services to gain an edge in intelligence. HawkEye 360's platform delivers RF signal data for a broad range of actionable insights across the globe. This unique source of commercial and unclassified information is useful to augment national security operations, maritime domain awareness, environmental protection, and many additional applications.

"Satellite technology is the next frontier in today's digital world," said Dave DeWalt, NightDragon Founder and Managing Director. "NightDragon is proud to invest in HawkEye 360, which leads the way in commercial RF-sensing satellites. Filling this knowledge gap will allow governments, companies, and organizations to maximize their digital ecosystems. This is about cyber meeting space, using HawkEye 360's tools for better management and protection of critical infrastructure."

The funding will support the development and launch of three additional satellite clusters, expanding the scope of HawkEye 360's planned constellation. When fully deployed by the end of 2022, the company will have nine next generation satellite clusters in orbit. The funding will also support development of complementary ground infrastructure, communications, and software to enable high-speed data processing and delivery for time-critical applications.

"HawkEye 360 is grateful to have NightDragon join us as a strategic investor and we believe this fundraising is indicative of our success and substantial momentum with our customers," said HawkEye 360 CEO John Serafini. "HawkEye 360 continues to grow rapidly and improve our constellation to meet increasing customer demand. This investment will further our goal of rapid revisit and low-latency data and data analytics, so our global customers can use this information to react quickly to pressing concerns."

HawkEye 360 is the first commercial company to use formation-flying satellites to create a new class of RF data and data analytics. The company recently commissioned the first of its next generation satellites for commercial operations. Five more clusters are already funded and are on track for launches throughout 2021 and 2022.

NightDragon, which specializes in innovative growth and late-stage companies in cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy industries, will be represented on the HawkEye 360 Board of Directors by Founder and Managing Director Dave DeWalt.

About HawkEye 360HawkEye 360 is delivering a revolutionary source of global knowledge based on radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence to those working to make the world a safer place. The company operates the first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. This unique RF data and analytics equip our global customers with high-impact insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About NightDragonNightDragon is an investment firm focused on growth and late-stage investments within the cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy industries. Its platform and vast industry network provide unparalleled threat insights, deal flow, market leverage and operating expertise to drive portfolio company growth and increase shareholder value. The NightDragon team has more than 25 years of operational and market expertise and was founded by Dave DeWalt and Ken Gonzalez, who served as senior executives leading technology companies such as Documentum, EMC, Siebel Systems (Oracle), McAfee, Mandiant, Avast and FireEye.

