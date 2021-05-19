Hawk Ridge Systems Partners With Exxar, Adding Virtual Reality Software To Their 3D Design Portfolio

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has partnered with Exxar, an innovator in the 3D meeting and CAD collaboration space.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has partnered with Exxar, an innovator in the 3D meeting and CAD collaboration space. The venture gives organizations access to an enterprise grade, affordable SAAS platform for conducting 3D meetings for product design, sales and training.

Exxar's immersive meeting platform has the familiarity and ease of use of Zoom technology with an impressive physical meeting experience. 3D CAD models from SOLIDWORKS can be represented as virtual prototypes with stakeholders included as virtual avatars. With collaborative access available on any hardware device, including desktops, mobiles or even AR/VR devices, users are granted secure access to the latest version of the SOLIDWORKS asset.

This technology solves the restrictions brought about by the pandemic, allowing stakeholders in the design and engineering community a cost-effective way to meet for product development and project decision making.

"We're excited to establish a relationship with Exxar," says Glenn Whyte, Director of Product Management at Hawk Ridge Systems. "We've been monitoring the evolution of extended reality solutions for several years and have been impressed with the technology that Exxar has developed for viewing and discussing 3D models in an entirely new way."

"With their reputation, capabilities and scale, Hawk Ridge Systems is a fantastic partner for us in the United States and Canada," says Praveen Bhaniramka, CEO at Exxar. "Their investment in sales, service and support for 3D printing solutions, plus their dedication to their SOLIDWORKS customer base was a key factor in making the partnership decision."

