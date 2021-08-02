Hawk Ridge Systems Launches Strategic Partnership With Razorleaf

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawk Ridge Systems, a leading global provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, has created a strategic partnership with Razorleaf Corporation to deliver high quality services and support for Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE implementations. Razorleaf will be a seamless extension of the Hawk Ridge Systems Professional Services team for 3DEXPERIENCE ENOVIA customers, providing consulting, implementation, managed services and help desk support.

Hawk Ridge Systems partners with Razorleaf Corporation to deliver services and support for 3DEXPERIENCE implementations.

Razorleaf is a consulting and systems integrator led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of consultants and engineers globally. Razorleaf offers comprehensive consulting, professional services, and proprietary software products focused on gaining business efficiencies around PLM, Design Automation, Integration, Model-Based strategies, and Test Automation.

"Standing up ENOVIA environments can be challenging for our customers using SOLIDWORKS data on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform so we are pleased that our clients will benefit from the deep expertise of Razorleaf's technical team," said Jon Toews, Director of Product Strategy at Hawk Ridge Systems. "We researched the 3DEXPERIENCE ecosystem for a partner that had proven success implementing the platform, and Razorleaf stood out as a leader. Their long-standing history working with Dassault Systèmes solutions, their data management capabilities in mixed product environments, and their OnPoint implementation methodology was something we wanted to extend to our customers."

"Partnering with Hawk Ridge Systems is a great fit for our organization," said Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "During our partnership discussions, we discovered that we are aligned in the same markets and initiatives for PLM. Our goal is to help clients start using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to realize their technology investment and bring their products to market faster. Driving adoption of technology is what makes the difference in a successful implementation; the challenge is establishing the strategic technology roadmap for the implementation and then executing to that plan. We look forward to working with Hawk Ridge Systems as they help their customers achieve their PLM goals."

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions to help customers exceed their business objectives. Solutions include the full portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, Markforged and HP 3D printers, and training and support resources. Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America.

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting and systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawk-ridge-systems-launches-strategic-partnership-with-razorleaf-301346310.html

SOURCE Hawk Ridge Systems