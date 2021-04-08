Hawes Trail Alliance Announces Partnership With Invitation Homes To Increase Access And Enjoyment Of Sustainable Trails For Arizonans

Today, the Hawes Trail Alliance (HTA) is excited to announce a three-year partnership with Invitation Homes [NYSE:INVH] that will focus on maintaining, enhancing, and expanding the Hawes Trail System to be enjoyed by residents of Mesa, Maricopa and Pinal...

Today, the Hawes Trail Alliance (HTA) is excited to announce a three-year partnership with Invitation Homes [NYSE:INVH] that will focus on maintaining, enhancing, and expanding the Hawes Trail System to be enjoyed by residents of Mesa, Maricopa and Pinal counties, as well as outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. As a Title Sponsor, Invitation Homes will provide $50,000 a year (a total gift of $150,000) to support the HTA "Master Trail Plan" to develop new trails, proper trailheads, expanded and additional designated parking areas, trail signage, trail etiquette/awareness, trail and user safety, and education for the Hawes Trail System.

"We are both ecstatic and grateful for Invitation Homes and their leadership team, to see the need and value of becoming a Title Sponsor of Hawes Trail Alliance. Invitation Homes is not only contributing significant funds to help build out the Master Trail Plan vision, but also will be involving their employees and residents with the opportunity to individually give back to their community through service and volunteer work days," said Grant Taylor, chairman of the board for HTA. "Hawes Trail Alliance has, at its core, an ethos of being 'loyal to the soil' here in the City of Mesa, in Maricopa County, in the great state of Arizona. Having Invitation Homes as part of our extended HTA family connects and strengthens the community at large and all of us."

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier home leasing company, providing high-quality, professionally managed homes for lease in 16 markets across the country. With a significant footprint in Arizona, this partnership will allow the over 8,000 Invitation Homes residents and associates that live in the vicinity to explore the outdoors during the pandemic and refresh, recharge, and reconnect with their community and themselves while helping protect public lands and national forests.

"This is one small step in Invitation Homes' commitment to environmental standards and our role and responsibility in being a committed corporate citizen in the communities where we operate," said Dallas Tanner, president and chief executive officer of Invitation Homes. "We look forward to partnering with the Hawes Trail Alliance as we develop our sustainability efforts and a related Green Spaces community initiative that will focus on projects that bring our residents, associates, and partners together to improve our communities. We are thrilled to bring this initiative to life in Phoenix, as it's the birthplace of our company and home to thousands of our residents and associates."

About Hawes Trail AllianceThe Hawes Trail Alliance is a non-profit organization that was formed to create a partnership with Tonto National Forest to help build and protect the Hawes Trail System to be enjoyed by bikers, hikers, and all outdoor enthusiasts. All assistance is to help support the greater good of better, safer, and more accessible trails in Mesa, Arizona.

About Invitation HomesInvitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

