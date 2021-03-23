Hawaiian Airlines Begins Ticket Sales For Nonstop Phoenix-Maui Flights

HONOLULU, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today began ticket sales for nonstop service between Phoenix (PHX) and Maui (OGG). Hawaiian's four-times-weekly flights - the only daytime service connecting Phoenix and Kahului - will be offered May 21 through Aug. 15, making it convenient for Arizonans to visit the Valley Isle in time for the Memorial Day holiday and the summer travel season.

Flight HA57 will depart Phoenix at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, arriving in Kahului at 10:25 a.m. The flight from Kahului to Phoenix, HA58, departs at 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with a 7:25 p.m. arrival.

Hawaiian's summer Phoenix- Maui flights complement Hawaiian's daily nonstop service to Honolulu, which the carrier originally launched in 2002. Hawaiian today operates the most nonstop flights between the US. Mainland and Maui, including via Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento.

Hawaiian, the nation's most punctual airline for 17 straight years, will operate the new Phoenix- Maui route with its modern Airbus A321neos, a quiet and fuel-efficient aircraft with 16 luxurious leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort seats and 129 Main Cabin seats. Inside, guests will enjoy Hawaiian's award-winning hospitality, including complimentary island-inspired meals by Hawai'i's top chefs and streaming in-flight entertainment.

Hawaiian has also simplified the experience for Phoenix guests to meet the state of Hawai'i's pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival. In partnership with Long Beach-based Worksite Labs, the carrier offers guests departing from PHX airport exclusive access to shallow nasal swab PCR tests - the gold standard in COVID-19 screening - with results within 36 hours for $90. More details and information about additional testing options are available here.

Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai'i.

