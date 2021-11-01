Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Alanna James As Managing Director Of Sustainability Initiatives, Ashlee Kishimoto As Managing Director Of Investor Relations

HONOLULU, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines today appointed Alanna James as its managing director of sustainability initiatives. In this new role, James will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs across Hawai'i's largest and longest-serving airline, overseeing its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, advancement of diversity and inclusion efforts, and other sustainability initiatives.

"Alanna's broad understanding of our operations and her strategic approach will allow us to accelerate our growing portfolio of ESG projects to continue making us a more sustainable airline," said Avi Mannis, senior vice president for marketing at Hawaiian Airlines.

James has been Hawaiian's managing director of investor relations since mid-2019. Since joining the airline in 2011, she has held positions in strategy and transformation, financial planning and analysis, and previously oversaw the carrier's former 'Ohana by Hawaiian turboprop operation. Prior to Hawaiian, she worked in strategy and business development at TACA Airlines in El Salvador. James holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Dartmouth College, and a master's degree in business administration from IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

"I'm honored and look forward to advancing the exciting and impactful ESG work of our team as we expand our business with a focus on efficiency and sustainability," James said.

Hawaiian has been aggressively strengthening its sustainability efforts, as noted in the company's 2021 Corporate Kuleana report. Addressing climate change remains one of Hawaiian's key ESG priorities. The airline has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet investments, more efficient flying, carbon offsets, and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development and proliferation. Starting this year, Hawaiian has pledged to offset emissions from international flights above 2019 levels, in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Hawaiian also announced the appointment of Ashlee Kishimoto, Hawaiian's managing director of human resources operations since 2018, to managing director of investor relations, effective today. Kishimoto, who previously headed the investor relations department between 2013 and 2017, will be responsible for managing Hawaiian's communication with investors and other financial stakeholders.

"Ashlee's strong financial reporting background will provide investors a clear view of our financial outlook as we navigate our emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Shannon Okinaka, chief financial officer at Hawaiian Airlines.

In addition to her investor relations experience, Kishimoto was director of SEC reporting and SOX compliance, and managing director of corporate audit. She earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of San Francisco.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler's 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities - more than any other airline - as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian's Auckland and Brisbane flights remain suspended.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) - Get Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Report. Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates ( @HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook ( Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram ( hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hawaiian-airlines-appoints-alanna-james-as-managing-director-of-sustainability-initiatives-ashlee-kishimoto-as-managing-director-of-investor-relations-301413463.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines